Here is why Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.15%

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) is priced at $2.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.35 and reached a high price of $3.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.35. The stock touched a low price of $2.34.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Cypress Environmental Partners Reports Third Quarter Results. Today, Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P., (NYSE: CELP) reported its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.64 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 11/06/20.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) full year performance was -74.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. shares are logging -75.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $9.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3131585 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) recorded performance in the market was -74.13%, having the revenues showcasing 9.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.58M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.42, with a change in the price was noted -1.60. In a similar fashion, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. posted a movement of -40.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 94,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELP is recording 2.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cypress Environmental Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.89%, alongside a downfall of -74.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.68% during last recorded quarter.