Here is why Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.32%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is priced at $31.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.42 and reached a high price of $32.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.03. The stock touched a low price of $30.395.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, KBRA Publishes Reports Affirming Assured Guaranty’s Financial Strength Ratings with Stable Outlooks. Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) published detailed reports supporting its affirmations of the insurance financial strength ratings of Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM) and its wholly owned subsidiaries Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE UK) and Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE SA) along with rating affirmations for Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC) and Municipal Assurance Corp. (MAC). In the reports, KBRA affirmed the AA+ ratings for AGM, MAC, AGE UK, AGE SA and the AA rating for AGC, all with Stable Outlooks. AGM, AGC and MAC are all U.S. financial guaranty subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (together with all its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) (NYSE:AGO). You can read further details here

Assured Guaranty Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.47 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $13.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) full year performance was -35.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Assured Guaranty Ltd. shares are logging -37.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.64 and $50.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1457543 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) recorded performance in the market was -34.86%, having the revenues showcasing 56.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.55B, as it employees total of 441 workers.

Specialists analysis on Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Assured Guaranty Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.18, with a change in the price was noted +9.38. In a similar fashion, Assured Guaranty Ltd. posted a movement of +41.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,113,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGO is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Assured Guaranty Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.48%, alongside a downfall of -35.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.83% during last recorded quarter.