Gear up for the change! Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has hit the volume of 1489887

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It is currently valued at $2.57. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.69, after setting-off with the price of $2.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.37.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Phio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced that its chief executive officer, Dr. Gerrit Dispersyn, will present at the upcoming 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is being held virtually this year from December 1-3, 2020. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.61 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was -70.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -81.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $13.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1489887 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was -72.67%, having the revenues showcasing 28.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.62M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of +6.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 457,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.80%, alongside a downfall of -70.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.50% during last recorded quarter.