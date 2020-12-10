Gear up for the change! Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has hit the volume of 2125422

At the end of the latest market close, Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) was valued at $1.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.3273 while reaching the peak value of $1.33 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.18. The stock current value is $1.19.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Topline Results From DARE-BVFREE, a Phase 3 Trial of DARE-BV1 in Patients Diagnosed with Bacterial Vaginosis. DARE-BV1 met the primary endpoint of the study and all pre-specified secondary efficacy endpoints; demonstrated significantly greater clinical cure rates compared to placebo. You can read further details here

Dare Bioscience Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) full year performance was 45.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are logging -46.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2125422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) recorded performance in the market was 45.12%, having the revenues showcasing 13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.59M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dare Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1210, with a change in the price was noted -0.0100. In a similar fashion, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted a movement of -0.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 688,972 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.82%, alongside a boost of 45.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.33% during last recorded quarter.