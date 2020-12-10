Gear up for the change! Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has hit the volume of 2651487

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), which is $0.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.183 after opening rate of $0.1807 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1674 before closing at $0.17.

Recently in News on November 27, 2020, Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces today that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on November 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 03/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.1123 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/20.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was -92.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -93.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2651487 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was -90.81%, having the revenues showcasing 14.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.31M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1621, with a change in the price was noted -0.0708. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of -30.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,112,554 in trading volumes.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Castor Maritime Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.84%, alongside a downfall of -92.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.56% during last recorded quarter.