Gear up for the change! Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has hit the volume of 5288729

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is priced at $5.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.96 and reached a high price of $5.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.70. The stock touched a low price of $4.56.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Biocept’s Target Selector™ Liquid Biopsy Demonstrated High Accuracy When Used for Monitoring the Progression of Metastatic Breast Cancer in Study Conducted at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Using Target Selector™ to detect HER2 alterations assists physicians in reassessing therapy options over the course of treating patients with metastatic breast cancer. You can read further details here

Biocept Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.00 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) full year performance was 67.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biocept Inc. shares are logging -56.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5288729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biocept Inc. (BIOC) recorded performance in the market was 64.34%, having the revenues showcasing 21.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.11M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

The Analysts eye on Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biocept Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.67, with a change in the price was noted -1.93. In a similar fashion, Biocept Inc. posted a movement of -26.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,141,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIOC is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Raw Stochastic average of Biocept Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Biocept Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.98%, alongside a boost of 67.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.45% during last recorded quarter.