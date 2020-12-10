Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 104.23K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI), which is $5.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.50 after opening rate of $6.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.86 before closing at $6.23.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Dyadic to Interview with FOX Business Network on Wednesday December 9, 2020. Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 gene expression platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines, drugs, and other biologic products, at flexible commercial scales, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb, has confirmed an interview with FOX Business Network for the following program today: You can read further details here

Dyadic International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.98 on 06/26/20, with the lowest value was $2.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) full year performance was 4.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dyadic International Inc. shares are logging -45.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $10.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5450997 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) recorded performance in the market was 15.64%, having the revenues showcasing -21.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 162.45M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dyadic International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.48, with a change in the price was noted -3.12. In a similar fashion, Dyadic International Inc. posted a movement of -34.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 167,123 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DYAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Dyadic International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Dyadic International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.28%, alongside a boost of 4.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.90% during last recorded quarter.