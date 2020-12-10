Do Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) beta value of 1.25 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG). It is currently valued at $3.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.23, after setting-off with the price of $3.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.0671 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.16.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, Interpace Biosciences Announces Executive Transition: Jack Stover to Retire as President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Burnell Appointed as Successor. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) today announced that Jack Stover, President & Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2020. He will be replaced as President and Chief Executive Officer by Thomas Burnell, PhD., effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Stover, who will step down from the Interpace Board of Directors once Dr. Burnell joins the company and is appointed to the Board, will serve as an advisor to the company through the middle of 2021 in order to support the transition. You can read further details here

Interpace Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $2.57 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) full year performance was -22.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Interpace Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -68.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.57 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1263315 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) recorded performance in the market was -30.40%, having the revenues showcasing 12.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.02M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Interpace Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.81, with a change in the price was noted -2.38. In a similar fashion, Interpace Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -40.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 758,182 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDXG is recording 2.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.06.

Technical breakdown of Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG)

Raw Stochastic average of Interpace Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Interpace Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.40%, alongside a downfall of -22.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.62% during last recorded quarter.