Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 247.07K

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is priced at $2.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.63 and reached a high price of $2.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.61. The stock touched a low price of $2.14.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Cellect Biotechnology Reports Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results; Recent Developments Position Company to Accelerate Progress in 2021. Promising Progress on Clinical Development Progress, Collaborations and Partnering. You can read further details here

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.89 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) full year performance was 1.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are logging -64.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 520.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $6.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1001949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) recorded performance in the market was 11.73%, having the revenues showcasing 14.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.70M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.33, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. posted a movement of -22.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 213,499 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.69%, alongside a boost of 1.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.29% during last recorded quarter.