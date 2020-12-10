CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Quarterly Performance is 679.54%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It is currently valued at $5.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.01, after setting-off with the price of $5.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.41.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, CBAK Energy Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $49.2 Million of Common Stock and Warrants. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”, NASDAQ: CBAT), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct placement of approximately $49.2 million of common stock at a price of $5.18 per share. The Company will issue a total of 9,489,800 shares of common stock to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants (“Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 3,795,920 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $6.46 per share, which Warrants will have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance. During the term of Warrants, if the closing bid price of the common stock is equal to or greater than $16.15 per share for seven consecutive trading days and aggregate daily dollar trading volume exceeds $100 million per day during this seven-day period and certain other conditions are satisfied, the Company has the option to redeem all, or any part, of then-outstanding Warrants at $0.001 for each share issuable upon the exercise of the redeemed Warrants. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general working capital purposes including the repayment of some outstanding debts. The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.40 on 11/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.36 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) full year performance was 415.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are logging -52.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1412.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1567320 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) recorded performance in the market was 370.43%, having the revenues showcasing 679.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 392.12M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Specialists analysis on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.83, with a change in the price was noted +4.55. In a similar fashion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted a movement of +527.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,880,050 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAT is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 370.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 794.21%, alongside a boost of 415.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 679.54% during last recorded quarter.