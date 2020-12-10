C3.ai Inc. (AI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 28.62%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of C3.ai Inc. (AI). It is currently valued at $118.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $115.00, after setting-off with the price of $100.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $90.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $92.49.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, C3.ai Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $42.00 per share. C3.ai has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,325,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by C3.ai, are expected to be $651 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging 3.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $90.03 and $115.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6249322 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.91B.

The Analysts eye on C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Technical rundown of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Considering, the past performance of C3.ai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%.