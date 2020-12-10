Boiling and ready to burst as Immutep Limited (IMMP) last month performance was 11.92%

At the end of the latest market close, Immutep Limited (IMMP) was valued at $2.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.13 while reaching the peak value of $2.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.05. The stock current value is $2.16.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study. New randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II clinical study to commence in Q1 CY2021. You can read further details here

Immutep Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.10 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) full year performance was 32.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immutep Limited shares are logging -30.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 307.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2155066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immutep Limited (IMMP) recorded performance in the market was 20.67%, having the revenues showcasing 55.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.47M.

Specialists analysis on Immutep Limited (IMMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immutep Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.74. In a similar fashion, Immutep Limited posted a movement of +52.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 497,139 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.05%, alongside a boost of 32.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.40% during last recorded quarter.