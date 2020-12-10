Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.65M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC). It is currently valued at $1.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.11, after setting-off with the price of $1.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.85.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Astrotech Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Astrotech Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.7500 on 03/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.9800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) full year performance was 5.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astrotech Corporation shares are logging -74.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $7.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3382086 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) recorded performance in the market was 9.44%, having the revenues showcasing 2.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.31M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Analysts verdict on Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astrotech Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0950, with a change in the price was noted -0.9500. In a similar fashion, Astrotech Corporation posted a movement of -32.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,436,056 in trading volumes.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Astrotech Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.49%, alongside a boost of 5.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.60% during last recorded quarter.