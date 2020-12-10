Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Quarterly Performance is 41.49%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) was valued at $3.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.77 while reaching the peak value of $3.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.40. The stock current value is $3.41.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects. Data released today expands on November 15, 2020 AASLD presentation. You can read further details here

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.02 on 07/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) full year performance was 45.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are logging -62.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 287.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3434981 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recorded performance in the market was 22.66%, having the revenues showcasing 41.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 284.46M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted a movement of +14.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,409,020 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.93%, alongside a boost of 45.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.49% during last recorded quarter.