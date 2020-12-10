Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 882.19K

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is priced at $2.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.55 and reached a high price of $2.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.55. The stock touched a low price of $2.52.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (“ANH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital”) (NYSE: RC). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital and $0.61 in cash for each share of ANH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.68 based upon Ready Capital’s December 8, 2020 closing price of $12.27. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANH stockholders are expected to own just 24% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.80 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.79 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) full year performance was -29.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares are logging -32.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 222.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.79 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2602929 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) recorded performance in the market was -27.56%, having the revenues showcasing 48.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 237.97M.

Specialists analysis on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.83, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted a movement of +45.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 819,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANH is recording 5.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.55%, alongside a downfall of -29.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.26% during last recorded quarter.