Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) market price of $16.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), which is $16.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.00 after opening rate of $16.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.71 before closing at $15.96.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Appointment of Wendy A. Beck to Board of Directors, who joins Allen I. Questrom and Jeffrey C. Tweedy as recent additions to the Board. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the appointment of Wendy A. Beck to its Board of Directors, effective today. Beck joins Allen I. Questrom and Jeffrey C. Tweedy, who were appointed to Academy’s Board on October 1, 2020 in connection with Academy’s initial public offering, as recent independent director additions to the Board. With the additions of Beck, Questrom and Tweedy, Academy’s Board comprises nine directors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares are logging -6.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.05 and $18.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1679498 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) recorded performance in the market was 29.72%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASO is recording 1.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Technical rundown of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.72%. The shares increased approximately by 2.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.08% in the period of the last 30 days.