Why is T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) up 75.50% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) was valued at $132.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $132.83 while reaching the peak value of $133.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $131.825. The stock current value is $133.15.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, This Season, T-Mobile Rings in Holiday Cheer with Virtual Visits from Santa Claus. What’s the news: T-Mobile is giving kids the chance to visit Santa Claus … virtually! Starting Thursday, December 10, head to SantaCalling.com to schedule a free, live video chat with Santa. You’ll get the video afterwards to share the joy with family and friends. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $134.24 on 12/02/20, with the lowest value was $63.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 75.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -0.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.50 and $134.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2420124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 69.79%, having the revenues showcasing 17.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.50B, as it employees total of 53000 workers.

Specialists analysis on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 116.25, with a change in the price was noted +27.80. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +26.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,046,322 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.86%, alongside a boost of 75.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.62% during last recorded quarter.