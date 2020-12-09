TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is on the roll with an average volume of 247.01K in the recent 3 months

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is priced at $5.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.04 and reached a high price of $6.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.52. The stock touched a low price of $5.40.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Products. TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in customized alloy steel products and services, today announced it will increase base pricing on all special bar quality (SBQ) products by $25 per ton. This increase is applicable to orders not already covered by pricing agreements and is effective for shipments beginning January 4, 2021. All surcharge mechanisms remain in effect. You can read further details here

TimkenSteel Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.16 for the same time period, recorded on 04/23/20.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) full year performance was -22.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TimkenSteel Corporation shares are logging -30.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.16 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1213370 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) recorded performance in the market was -29.52%, having the revenues showcasing 51.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 211.85M, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Analysts verdict on TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TimkenSteel Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.72. In a similar fashion, TimkenSteel Corporation posted a movement of +45.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 258,703 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMST is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TimkenSteel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TimkenSteel Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.20%, alongside a downfall of -22.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.78% during last recorded quarter.