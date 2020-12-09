Time to Buy Beat-Down VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is priced at $1.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.77 and reached a high price of $1.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.69. The stock touched a low price of $1.73.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, VYNE Therapeutics Announces Publication of Long-term Safety & Efficacy Data for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5% in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. ZILXI is the First FDA Approved Minocycline Product for the Treatment of Inflammatory Lesions of Rosacea in AdultsZILXI demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for up to 52 weeks of treatmentEfficacy of ZILXI continued to develop for an additional 40 weeks of treatment after an initial treatment period of 12 weeks. You can read further details here

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.4800 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/20.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) full year performance was -60.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -76.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $7.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2503238 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) recorded performance in the market was -61.42%, having the revenues showcasing 24.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 298.72M, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Specialists analysis on VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6771, with a change in the price was noted -0.0100. In a similar fashion, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -0.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,826,671 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VYNE is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Trends and Technical analysis: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)

Raw Stochastic average of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.35%, alongside a downfall of -60.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.31% during last recorded quarter.