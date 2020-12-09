Time to Buy Beat-Down The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, The Buckle Inc. (BKE) was valued at $29.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.16 while reaching the peak value of $32.615 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.76. The stock current value is $31.10.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, The Buckle, Inc. Announces a $2.00 Per Share Special Cash Dividend and a $0.30 Per Share Quarterly Dividend. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on December 7, 2020, the Board authorized a $2.00 per share special cash dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020. The Board also authorized a $0.30 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020. Both the $2.00 per share special cash dividend and the $0.30 per share quarterly dividend are payable on December 29, 2020 and will be paid together. Please note that the timing of both the special and quarterly dividend is accelerated from last year’s payment of both in January 2020. You can read further details here

The Buckle Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.62 on 12/08/20, with the lowest value was $11.76 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) full year performance was 20.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Buckle Inc. shares are logging -0.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.76 and $31.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1388122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Buckle Inc. (BKE) recorded performance in the market was 20.70%, having the revenues showcasing 49.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.52B, as it employees total of 2800 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Buckle Inc. (BKE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Buckle Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.99, with a change in the price was noted +15.03. In a similar fashion, The Buckle Inc. posted a movement of +93.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 523,947 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Buckle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Buckle Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.66%, alongside a boost of 20.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.30% during last recorded quarter.