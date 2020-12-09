Time to Buy Beat-Down Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is priced at $20.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.69 and reached a high price of $20.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.57. The stock touched a low price of $18.59.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status. Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end cloud technology solutions company announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rackspace Technology Inc. shares are logging -10.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $22.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6660982 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) recorded performance in the market was 24.22%, having the revenues showcasing 1.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.00B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rackspace Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RXT is recording 2.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.75.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rackspace Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.22%. The shares increased approximately by 14.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.14% during last recorded quarter.