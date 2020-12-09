Time to Buy Beat-Down Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) was valued at $9.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.94 while reaching the peak value of $9.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.83. The stock current value is $9.86.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging -3.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2291633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was -0.30%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.04B.

The Analysts eye on Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Churchill Capital Corp IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.30%. The shares -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.44% in the period of the last 30 days.