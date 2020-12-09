ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 21.62%: What to Expect?

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is priced at $2.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.32 and reached a high price of $2.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.32. The stock touched a low price of $2.32.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, ShiftPixy to Participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that it will be attending the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Tuesday, December 8th, with CEO and co-founder Scott Absher presenting at 3:15 PM ET. Please click here to register for the event and presentation. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.50 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -69.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -89.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $27.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3933264 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -66.90%, having the revenues showcasing -31.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.29M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

The Analysts eye on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.50, with a change in the price was noted -1.84. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -39.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,073,473 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.42%.

Considering, the past performance of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.28%, alongside a downfall of -69.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.90% during last recorded quarter.