Recent Change of 2.60% in the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $0.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.535 after opening rate of $0.535 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5114 before closing at $0.52.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Bionano Genomics Users Present the Saphyr System As a Novel Diagnostic Tool for Hematological Malignancies at ASH 2020. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that its Saphyr System for optical genome mapping is being introduced as a novel diagnostic tool for heme malignancies by Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH). With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, the ASH is the world’s largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases. The annual meeting is being held virtually at hematology.org from December 5-8. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3200 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -52.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -61.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $1.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1196900 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -58.37%, having the revenues showcasing 2.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.25M, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6083, with a change in the price was noted -0.1647. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -24.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,275,212 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical breakdown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.72%, alongside a downfall of -52.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.32% during last recorded quarter.