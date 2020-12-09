Recent Change of -18.09% in the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) is priced at $2.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.25 and reached a high price of $2.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.93. The stock touched a low price of $2.17.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Meten EdtechX Announces Temporary Offer Allowing Warrants to be Exercised at a Reduced Price. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced the filing of a Tender Offer and Prospectus Supplements (the “Offer”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to which the exercise price of each tendered warrant of the Company (the “Warrant”) is being reduced to $1.40 per share. You can read further details here

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.66 on 03/30/20, with the lowest value was $2.17 for the same time period, recorded on 12/08/20.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -76.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -90.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $24.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1044597 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was -76.63%, having the revenues showcasing -71.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.28M, as it employees total of 5491 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.47, with a change in the price was noted -9.30. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -79.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,364 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.90%, alongside a downfall of -76.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -71.05% during last recorded quarter.