Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 17.48%: What to Expect?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is priced at $4.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.70 and reached a high price of $4.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.70. The stock touched a low price of $4.225.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Pioneer Power Announces Conclusive Settlement with Myers Power Products. Agreement Ends Dispute, Eliminates All Prior Injunctions. You can read further details here

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.43 on 10/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/01/20.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) full year performance was 33.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are logging -53.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 382.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $9.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1264363 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) recorded performance in the market was 91.19%, having the revenues showcasing 221.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.47M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.43, with a change in the price was noted +2.99. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +221.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,325,954 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPSI is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 290.96%, alongside a boost of 33.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 221.48% during last recorded quarter.