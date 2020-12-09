Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.96M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) was valued at $5.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.08 while reaching the peak value of $5.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.01. The stock current value is $5.76.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Phase 1/2 Data Update for Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting. Best objective response rate of 87% reported for 15 patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, with a median follow-up of 12.1 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached. You can read further details here

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.28 on 11/09/20, with the lowest value was $1.49 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) full year performance was -1.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -8.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 286.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.49 and $6.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2235441 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) recorded performance in the market was 28.61%, having the revenues showcasing 136.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.61M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.55, with a change in the price was noted +3.39. In a similar fashion, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +136.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,590,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONCT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)

Raw Stochastic average of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.62%, alongside a downfall of -1.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 73.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by 29.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 136.28% during last recorded quarter.