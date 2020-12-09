Here is why Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.58%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), which is $3.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.84 after opening rate of $2.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.0761 before closing at $2.03.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Mammoth Energy Announces Third Validation of Work Performed in Puerto Rico. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TUSK) today announced that it has received and posted to its website additional information related to its work in Puerto Rico obtained from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”) through a Freedom of Information Act request (“FOIA”). The presentations, reports and additional data add further validation that the work performed by Cobra Acquisitions LLC (“Cobra”) for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) significantly aided the restoration of power to millions of residents of Puerto Rico under very harsh conditions. You can read further details here

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.84 on 12/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.56 for the same time period, recorded on 04/07/20.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) full year performance was 93.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares are logging 18.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 469.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8966973 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) recorded performance in the market was 45.00%, having the revenues showcasing 95.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.61M, as it employees total of 1607 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.70, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. posted a movement of +184.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 207,584 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUSK is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.20%, alongside a boost of 93.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 54.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.71% during last recorded quarter.