Here is why Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recent weekly performance of 12.75% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) was valued at $1.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.67 while reaching the peak value of $1.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.62. The stock current value is $1.44.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Lipocine Announces Tentative Approval of TLANDO™. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted tentative approval to TLANDO, its oral testosterone product for testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”) in adult males indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (congenital or acquired). In granting tentative approval, the FDA has concluded that TLANDO has met all required quality, safety and efficacy standards necessary for approval, but TLANDO has not received final approval and is not eligible for final approval and marketing in the U.S. until the expiration of the exclusivity period previously granted to Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. with respect to Jatenzo®, which expires on March 27, 2022. Lipocine is currently reviewing FDA’s tentative approval of TLANDO and remains committed to taking appropriate actions with the goal of receiving final approval to permit the launch of TLANDO. The FDA has also required Lipocine to conduct certain post-marketing studies to (i) assess patient understanding of key risks relating to TLANDO and (ii) evaluate development of adrenal insufficiency with chronic TLANDO therapy. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 319.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -39.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 378.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9227436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 336.48%, having the revenues showcasing 30.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.89M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5274, with a change in the price was noted -0.0800. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of -5.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,045,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical rundown of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 336.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.20%, alongside a boost of 319.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.23% during last recorded quarter.