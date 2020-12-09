Here is why Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.45%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), which is $5.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.48 after opening rate of $3.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.273 before closing at $3.46.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Intec Pharma Announces Cannabinoid Research Collaboration with GW Pharma. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) today announces it has entered into a feasibility agreement with GW Research Limited (“GW”), London, U.K. to explore using the Accordion Pill (AP) platform for an undisclosed research program. You can read further details here

Intec Pharma Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.82 on 07/22/20, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 10/30/20.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) full year performance was -69.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intec Pharma Ltd shares are logging -64.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $15.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21125893 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) recorded performance in the market was -65.40%, having the revenues showcasing -28.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.66M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Intec Pharma Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, Intec Pharma Ltd posted a movement of -15.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 473,497 in trading volumes.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Intec Pharma Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Intec Pharma Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.56%, alongside a downfall of -69.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.31% during last recorded quarter.