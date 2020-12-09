GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.06M

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is priced at $21.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.39 and reached a high price of $22.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.33. The stock touched a low price of $17.15.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) full year performance was 1208.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares are logging -32.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2585.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $32.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3300010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) recorded performance in the market was 1366.59%, having the revenues showcasing 41.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 419.91M.

Analysts verdict on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GreenPower Motor Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1366.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 817.47%, alongside a boost of 1208.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 116.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.14% during last recorded quarter.