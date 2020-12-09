Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) market price of $0.81 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) was valued at $0.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.74 while reaching the peak value of $0.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.73. The stock current value is $0.81.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Gold Standard Announces completion of CEO Succession with the Appointment of Jason Attew as President and CEO. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a CEO succession plan has been finalized. Jonathan Awde will be handing over the role of President and CEO to Jason Attew who will be joining the Company on December 2, 2020. You can read further details here

Gold Standard Ventures Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1400 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.2713 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) full year performance was 29.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are logging -28.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $1.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2611171 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) recorded performance in the market was -5.39%, having the revenues showcasing -2.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 255.25M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gold Standard Ventures Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7843, with a change in the price was noted -0.0539. In a similar fashion, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted a movement of -6.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,066,334 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Standard Ventures Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.96%, alongside a boost of 29.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.36% during last recorded quarter.