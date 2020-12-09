Gear up for the change! Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has hit the volume of 2410843

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is priced at $118.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $108.18 and reached a high price of $111.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $109.88. The stock touched a low price of $107.91.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, New National Survey Finds the Majority of Retail Pharmacies and Health Plans Are Concerned About People Actually Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine Once It’s Available. EnlivenHealth™ Launches CareScheduler Solution to Enable Pharmacies to Provide Hands-Free Scheduling, Consent and Registry Reporting for COVID-19 Vaccine, Reducing Infection Risk for Patients and Staff. You can read further details here

Omnicell Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $125.00 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $54.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) full year performance was 37.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Omnicell Inc. shares are logging 6.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.24 and $111.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2410843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) recorded performance in the market was 34.46%, having the revenues showcasing 53.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.45B, as it employees total of 2700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Omnicell Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.09, with a change in the price was noted +51.15. In a similar fashion, Omnicell Inc. posted a movement of +75.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 476,066 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OMCL is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical rundown of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Omnicell Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Omnicell Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.02%, alongside a boost of 37.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.79% during last recorded quarter.