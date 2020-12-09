Do Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) beta value of 1.82 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), which is $46.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $49.96 after opening rate of $49.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.24 before closing at $50.33.

Recently in News on December 4, 2020, Huazhu Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results. A total of 6,507 hotels or 634,087 hotel rooms in operation and 2,313 unopened hotels in pipeline as of September 30, 2020. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”), a total of 6,390 hotels or 610,765 hotel rooms in operation. You can read further details here

Huazhu Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.66 on 11/19/20, with the lowest value was $25.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) full year performance was 38.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huazhu Group Limited shares are logging -12.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.01 and $53.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2080858 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) recorded performance in the market was 17.00%, having the revenues showcasing 5.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.80B, as it employees total of 27174 workers.

Analysts verdict on Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Huazhu Group Limited a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.56, with a change in the price was noted +11.17. In a similar fashion, Huazhu Group Limited posted a movement of +31.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,909,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HTHT is recording 1.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.01.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Huazhu Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Huazhu Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.92%, alongside a boost of 38.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.23% during last recorded quarter.