Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.05M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), which is $4.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.77 after opening rate of $4.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.18 before closing at $4.75.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Clean Energy Reports 97.7 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $70.9 Million for Third Quarter of 2020. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2020. You can read further details here

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.25 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $1.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) full year performance was 150.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are logging -14.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 328.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2226716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) recorded performance in the market was 102.99%, having the revenues showcasing 84.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 840.85M, as it employees total of 412 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.89, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted a movement of +95.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,986,976 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLNE is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.18%, alongside a boost of 150.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 96.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.11% during last recorded quarter.