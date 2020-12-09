Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.52

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB). It is currently valued at $2.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.35, after setting-off with the price of $2.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.14.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Cellectar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. You can read further details here

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.33 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $1.01 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) full year performance was 11.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -37.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $3.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1020734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) recorded performance in the market was -4.89%, having the revenues showcasing 84.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.57M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.68. In a similar fashion, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +48.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 959,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLRB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)

Raw Stochastic average of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cellectar Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.89%, alongside a boost of 11.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.48% during last recorded quarter.