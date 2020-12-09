BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.02M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), which is $39.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.13 after opening rate of $39.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.10 before closing at $39.22.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, BorgWarner Inc. Awarded on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 List. BorgWarner Inc. been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 2nd, 2020 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website. You can read further details here

BorgWarner Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.05 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $17.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) full year performance was -9.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BorgWarner Inc. shares are logging -13.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.00 and $45.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3571452 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) recorded performance in the market was -9.29%, having the revenues showcasing -6.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.34B, as it employees total of 29000 workers.

Specialists analysis on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the BorgWarner Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.19, with a change in the price was noted +1.86. In a similar fashion, BorgWarner Inc. posted a movement of +4.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,895,614 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWA is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Trends and Technical analysis: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.63%, alongside a downfall of -9.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.95% during last recorded quarter.