Boiling and ready to burst as Phreesia Inc. (PHR) last month performance was 28.94%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phreesia Inc. (PHR). It is currently valued at $51.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $53.10, after setting-off with the price of $49.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $49.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $49.01.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Phreesia Announces Planned CFO Transition in 2021: Chief Financial Officer Tom Altier to Retire, Randy Rasmussen Named New CFO. Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) today announced that Tom Altier, its Chief Financial Officer, will retire in April 2021. Randy Rasmussen, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Altier as CFO, effective May 1, 2021. Altier, who joined Phreesia in 2012, will continue in his current role through the end of April 2021 and the filing of Phreesia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and thereafter will continue to support the company in an advisory role. You can read further details here

Phreesia Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.10 on 12/08/20, with the lowest value was $16.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) full year performance was 79.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phreesia Inc. shares are logging 2.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.01 and $50.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1310483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phreesia Inc. (PHR) recorded performance in the market was 94.82%, having the revenues showcasing 72.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.10B, as it employees total of 532 workers.

Analysts verdict on Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Phreesia Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.11, with a change in the price was noted +22.73. In a similar fashion, Phreesia Inc. posted a movement of +77.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 436,687 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHR is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Phreesia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Phreesia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 94.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.97%, alongside a boost of 79.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.94% during last recorded quarter.