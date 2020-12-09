Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $30.00

At the end of the latest market close, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) was valued at $25.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.28 while reaching the peak value of $26.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.685. The stock current value is $22.78.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T- cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,102,041 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24.50 per share and, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,040,816 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $24.4999 per pre-funded warrant share, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock, minus the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each such pre-funded warrant share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $175.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atara Biotherapeutics. The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Atara Biotherapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,071,428 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.20 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $4.52 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) full year performance was 76.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are logging -19.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 403.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.52 and $28.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1669204 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) recorded performance in the market was 56.77%, having the revenues showcasing 74.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.94B, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.33, with a change in the price was noted +8.98. In a similar fashion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +64.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 803,314 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 160.54%, alongside a boost of 76.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 91.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.11% during last recorded quarter.