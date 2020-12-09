Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.10M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), which is $13.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.70 after opening rate of $11.746 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.746 before closing at $11.75.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Arcimoto and Agero Launch Nationwide Roadside Assistance Program for All Arcimoto Vehicles. Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it has launched nationwide roadside assistance for every Arcimoto vehicle through Agero, the leading driver assistance services partner for automotive manufacturers and insurance carriers in North America. Agero’s nationwide roadside assistance will be available to owners of all Arcimoto vehicles including the FUV, Deliverator, Rapid Responder, Cameo, and Roadster while the vehicles are under warranty. You can read further details here

Arcimoto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.20 on 11/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) full year performance was 748.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcimoto Inc. shares are logging -31.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1331.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $20.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6685226 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) recorded performance in the market was 759.01%, having the revenues showcasing 161.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 496.77M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Arcimoto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.36, with a change in the price was noted +8.08. In a similar fashion, Arcimoto Inc. posted a movement of +140.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,825,781 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUV is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Arcimoto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 759.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 298.56%, alongside a boost of 748.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 127.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 161.93% during last recorded quarter.