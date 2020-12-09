Analysts Mean recommendation for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) was 3.20: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tenneco Inc. (TEN), which is $10.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.90 after opening rate of $10.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.32 before closing at $10.84.

Tenneco Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.04 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) full year performance was -20.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenneco Inc. shares are logging -29.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 376.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $14.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088131 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) recorded performance in the market was -19.69%, having the revenues showcasing 26.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 834.13M, as it employees total of 78000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Tenneco Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.61, with a change in the price was noted +2.76. In a similar fashion, Tenneco Inc. posted a movement of +35.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,042,868 in trading volumes.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tenneco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tenneco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.15%, alongside a downfall of -20.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.90% during last recorded quarter.