21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.38M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) was valued at $27.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.70 while reaching the peak value of $29.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.59. The stock current value is $28.88.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, 21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release. You can read further details here

21Vianet Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.50 on 11/25/20, with the lowest value was $7.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) full year performance was 314.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 21Vianet Group Inc. shares are logging -8.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 357.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $31.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1178241 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) recorded performance in the market was 298.34%, having the revenues showcasing 36.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.74B, as it employees total of 2295 workers.

The Analysts eye on 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the 21Vianet Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.59, with a change in the price was noted +4.77. In a similar fashion, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted a movement of +19.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,539,524 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNET is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Technical rundown of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET)

Raw Stochastic average of 21Vianet Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.14%.

Considering, the past performance of 21Vianet Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 298.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.70%, alongside a boost of 314.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.36% during last recorded quarter.