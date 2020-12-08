Time to Buy Beat-Down Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ). It is currently valued at $58.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $58.985, after setting-off with the price of $58.9171. Company’s stock value dipped to $58.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $59.03.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, Mondelēz International Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Additional $4 Billion of Share Repurchases. The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Mondelez International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.96 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $41.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) full year performance was 8.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mondelez International Inc. shares are logging -2.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.19 and $59.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4802389 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) recorded performance in the market was 6.05%, having the revenues showcasing 3.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.87B, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Mondelez International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.70, with a change in the price was noted +5.37. In a similar fashion, Mondelez International Inc. posted a movement of +10.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,821,458 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDLZ is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Mondelez International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.31%, alongside a boost of 8.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.58% during last recorded quarter.