Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 223.59K

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) is priced at $3.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.25 and reached a high price of $3.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.14. The stock touched a low price of $3.06.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Tarena Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company. Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated December 8, 2020, from Mr. Shaoyun Han, its founder and chairman of the Board, to acquire all of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company that are not already owned by Mr. Han and his affiliates (the “Buyer Group”) for a purchase price of $4.00 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”, each representing one (1) Class A ordinary share), or US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share, in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A. You can read further details here

Tarena International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.36 on 04/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 09/11/20.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) full year performance was 310.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tarena International Inc. shares are logging -35.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 363.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1156016 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) recorded performance in the market was 60.20%, having the revenues showcasing 100.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.69M, as it employees total of 11833 workers.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, Tarena International Inc. posted a movement of +105.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,686 in trading volumes.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tarena International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tarena International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.77%, alongside a boost of 310.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.00% during last recorded quarter.