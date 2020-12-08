Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.80

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is priced at $101.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $102.01 and reached a high price of $102.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $102.28. The stock touched a low price of $100.69.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Starbucks to Host Biennial Investor Day on December 9, 2020. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its biennial Investor Day on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The virtual event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s senior leadership team. Presentations will begin at Noon Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time) and the event is expected to last approximately two hours. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $102.94 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $50.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 17.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -1.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.02 and $102.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4386503 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was 15.34%, having the revenues showcasing 18.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.50B, as it employees total of 349000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.41, with a change in the price was noted +27.02. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +36.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,284,913 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Starbucks Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.12%, alongside a boost of 17.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.73% during last recorded quarter.