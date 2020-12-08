Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.60M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), which is $342.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $342.36 after opening rate of $319.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $319.00 before closing at $319.77.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Masters of Scale: CEO’s of Square, Logiq, Alibaba, and Spotify, Driving Global Growth in Fintech, E-Commerce, and Digital Entertainment. Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) Square (NYSE:SQ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). You can read further details here

Spotify Technology S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $342.36 on 12/07/20, with the lowest value was $109.18 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) full year performance was 130.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spotify Technology S.A. shares are logging 3.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $109.18 and $332.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2266118 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) recorded performance in the market was 128.69%, having the revenues showcasing 42.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.40B, as it employees total of 4405 workers.

Specialists analysis on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Spotify Technology S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 261.09, with a change in the price was noted +73.32. In a similar fashion, Spotify Technology S.A. posted a movement of +27.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,719,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPOT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.77%, alongside a boost of 130.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.49% during last recorded quarter.