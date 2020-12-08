Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close QuantumScape Corporation (QS) was up 15.51%

At the end of the latest market close, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) was valued at $44.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.15 while reaching the peak value of $44.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.95. The stock current value is $51.02.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology. Data demonstrates high energy density solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that improves life, charging time, and safety. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QuantumScape Corporation shares are logging -3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 423.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $52.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7478766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recorded performance in the market was 346.16%, having the revenues showcasing 119.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.04B.

Market experts do have their say about QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of QuantumScape Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 346.16%. The shares -6.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 241.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 119.42% during last recorded quarter.