Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close EHang Holdings Limited (EH) was up 34.87%

At the end of the latest market close, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) was valued at $13.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.03 while reaching the peak value of $18.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.89. The stock current value is $18.14.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, EHang Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. – Achieved Record High Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit- Maintained Stable and High Gross Margin- Attained Second Quarter of Adjusted Operating Profitability. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging 11.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $16.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2488037 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 68.74%, having the revenues showcasing 110.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 981.74M, as it employees total of 240 workers.

Market experts do have their say about EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.51, with a change in the price was noted +7.29. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +67.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,953 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of EHang Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.74%. The shares increased approximately by 24.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 106.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.93% during last recorded quarter.