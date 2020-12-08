Recent Change of -25.26% in the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) is priced at $9.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.49 and reached a high price of $10.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.47. The stock touched a low price of $8.7602.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for LANTERN Phase 2 Randomized Controlled Study of LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyps. 7500 mcg dose of LYR-210 achieved statistically significant improvement in a composite of the 4 cardinal symptoms of CRS at weeks 16 (p=0.021), 20 (p=0.012) and 24 (p=0.016) compared to control. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -57.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.37 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1346716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) recorded performance in the market was -49.78%, having the revenues showcasing -25.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.77M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.15, with a change in the price was noted -2.29. In a similar fashion, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -19.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 68,087 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LYRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Lyra Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lyra Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.78%. The shares increased approximately by -24.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -17.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.50% during last recorded quarter.