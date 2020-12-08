MP Materials Corp. (MP) market price of $27.68 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of MP Materials Corp. (MP). It is currently valued at $27.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $27.81, after setting-off with the price of $25.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.06.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MP Materials Corp. shares are logging 12.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.78 and $24.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6089940 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MP Materials Corp. (MP) recorded performance in the market was 176.80%, having the revenues showcasing 83.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.32B, as it employees total of 270 workers.

The Analysts eye on MP Materials Corp. (MP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.10, with a change in the price was noted +16.98. In a similar fashion, MP Materials Corp. posted a movement of +158.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,631,636 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.71%.

Considering, the past performance of MP Materials Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.80%. The shares 28.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 132.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.19% during last recorded quarter.